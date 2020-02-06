Local
Woman Struck, Killed by Car in Prince George’s County

By Sydney Coplin

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car in Laurel, Maryland on Wednesday night, police say.

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, Maryland State Police say.

The woman walked into the street for unknown reasons and was struck by a 2005 Honda Civic, police say in a press release. The driver stayed on the scene.

State police responded to the crash after receiving notice at about 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

While the incident is still under investigation, drugs, alcohol and speeding were not considered to be factors of the crash, according to the report.

There were no other reported injuries as a result of the crash.

Police say they will identify the victim once their family is notified.

