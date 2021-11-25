Woman Struck, Injured in Giant Food Store Parking Lot in Germantown

A woman was gravely injured Wednesday night after she was struck by a vehicle in a Germantown, Maryland Giant Food store parking lot, police said.

The crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. outside the grocery store located in the 20900 block of Frederick Road. Officers responded and found the woman suffering life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene. Police said good Samaritans jumped in to help the woman right after the crash.

An investigation is underway. So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

The victim’s age and name were not immediately released, nor were further details on the circumstances of the collision.

The incident happened the night before Thanksgiving. A shopper told News4 authorities blocked off the entrances and exits of the lot after the crash. He urged fellow drivers to be more careful, especially with the holidays around the corner.

“It’s very important. It’s the holiday season. I think people really need to pay attention a little bit more,” said Daniel Shirali.