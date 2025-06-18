Northeast DC

Woman struck and killed by convoy transporting tank from Army 250th celebration

The woman was pronounced dead on scene

By Jordan Young and NBC Washington Staff

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights

A woman was hit and killed Monday night by a truck carrying a tank from the Army 250th celebration at the National Mall, a law enforcement source told News4.

The truck was part of a convoy removing equipment from the military parade, the source said.

It was not immediately clear if the convoy was at fault for the crash, and no charges have been filed.

The woman has been identified by police as 39-year-old Sierra Nichole Smith.

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road in Northeast a little before 9:30 p.m. Lifesaving measures were performed, but Smith was pronounced dead, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department Major Crash Unit also was called to the scene and is investigating.

Smith ran into the road, stumbled and fell in front of the semitrailer truck, according to the preliminary investigation. Pinned under the truck, she was dragged for several blocks, police said, before becoming dislodged and hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban driving behind the truck.

Both drivers stayed on the scene, police said.

Smith appeared to be impaired at the time of the crash, a law enforcement source told News4.

