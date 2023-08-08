Woman steals box truck with deliveryman still in the back

A woman stole a delivery truck as the driver was in the back starting to unload a delivery.

Eric Stewart, who works for a cleaning supply company, said he was making a delivery at a church on New York Avenue.

“I was in the back of it, getting ready to unload, and while I was unloading, the truck started moving,” he said. “I go around to look at what’s going on, why my truck’s moving, and I see a lady’s face in the mirror, and then she steps on the gas. I fall back; I fall down. I started chasing the truck.”

He flagged down a postal worker, who called 911.

U.S. Secret Service officers saw the box truck and pursued it to 16th Street near Meridian Hill Park where it struck other cars.

The woman tried to run for it but was taken into custody.

Stewart said in his 25 years of doing this work, he never experienced anything like it.

“Somebody jumps in my truck and drives off while I’m in the back of it,” he said. “Crazy.”