Woman stabbed while sitting on bench outside Friendship Heights Metro station

DC police arrested a suspect shortly after the stabbing

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter

A woman is seriously hurt after a man stabbed her outside the Friendship Heights Metro station in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Monday morning, police say.

D.C. police officers found and arrested the suspect a short time after he stabbed the woman, who was sitting on a bench at the station on Wisconsin and Western avenues just before 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County police said.

Yellow police tape and numerous officers surrounded the wooden bench near the bus bay at the station as police investigated and commuters waited for their buses.

The Metro station is right on the Maryland-D.C. border, and police said the suspect ran off toward the District after the stabbing.

Officers found a knife on the suspect, police said. Investigators could be seen going through an olive green backpack where they detained the suspect near Chevy Chase Circle.

Medics treated the victim and took her to a hospital, police said. Police did not say where she was stabbed, but said she has serious injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unclear and police haven't said if the victim knew the suspect.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

