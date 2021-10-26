Woman Shot to Death in Hallway of DC Apartment Complex

The daughter of a woman who was killed in a double shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast D.C. Monday night says she watched her mother die.

Dametrics Evans, 47, was shot and killed in the hallway of an apartment building in the 4900 block of G Street SE Monday night, police said.

"It was a lot of different emotions. Anger, sadness, defeated 'cause I couldn't fix it and make her come back," Evans' daughter Chequannah Evans said.

A man was also shot and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Bullets shattered windows above the building's entry.

"My mom was my everything," Chequannah Evans said.

Chequannah Evans told News4 her mom tried to walk away during a neighborhood dispute, but a man came after her with a gun.

Dametrics Evans had three children.

"Me and my siblings, we argue, we fight, but we was thick as thieves. Couldn't tell us nothing. It's us against the world. And that's how she's raised us and that's how we gonna be now that she's gone," Chequannah Evans said.

Investigators returned to the scene Tuesday to look for more evidence.

Officers took a man away from the scene Tuesday for questioning. Police haven't charged anyone at this time.