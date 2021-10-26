Washington DC

Woman Shot to Death in Hallway of DC Apartment Complex

By Pat Collins, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The daughter of a woman who was killed in a double shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast D.C. Monday night says she watched her mother die.

Dametrics Evans, 47, was shot and killed in the hallway of an apartment building in the 4900 block of G Street SE Monday night, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It was a lot of different emotions. Anger, sadness, defeated 'cause I couldn't fix it and make her come back," Evans' daughter Chequannah Evans said.

A man was also shot and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Local

Rockville 2 hours ago

11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing in Montgomery County Classroom

Fairfax County 3 hours ago

Some Students in Fairfax County Give Classmates Eye, Ear Exams

Bullets shattered windows above the building's entry.

"My mom was my everything," Chequannah Evans said.

Chequannah Evans told News4 her mom tried to walk away during a neighborhood dispute, but a man came after her with a gun.

Dametrics Evans had three children.

"Me and my siblings, we argue, we fight, but we was thick as thieves. Couldn't tell us nothing. It's us against the world. And that's how she's raised us and that's how we gonna be now that she's gone," Chequannah Evans said.

Investigators returned to the scene Tuesday to look for more evidence.

Officers took a man away from the scene Tuesday for questioning. Police haven't charged anyone at this time.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCshootingsoutheast dc shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us