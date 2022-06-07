Woman Shot Outside McDonald's in Northwest DC: Police

A woman was shot outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the Tenleytown area of Northwest Washington, D.C., early Tuesday, police said.

Multiple shots were fired near Wisconsin Avenue and Van Ness Street NW, and police were called about 3:50 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

An employee who wished to remain anonymous said they heard bursts of gunfire. They said they went outside moments later and didn't see any suspects or injured people.

Two vehicles were involved, police said. Officers were looking for a dark-color Nissan sedan with four doors and damage to the passenger side.

The injured woman got to a hospital without an ambulance, police said. No further information about her condition was immediately released.

Officers were seen investigating in the parking lot near an entrance to the store. Yellow evidence markers were placed on the asphalt.

This McDonald's location is open 24 hours a day.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.