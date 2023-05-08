Woman Shot Outside DC Postal Facility, Postal Worker Arrested

A woman is seriously injured after she was shot outside a U.S. Postal Service facility in Northeast D.C., and a postal worker was arrested, authorities say.

The woman was shot in an employee parking lot of the Joseph Curseen Jr. and Thomas Morris Jr. Processing and Distribution Center in the 900 block of Brentwood Road NE, D.C. police said.

The victim and a female postal worker argued in the parking lot at about 9:30 a.m.. The postal worker pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The victim was shot twice.

“We believe it was domestic in nature. It was a verbal altercation that then spilled over onto our postal service property here in D.C,” Postal Inspector Hunter Lenz said.

#Breaking: A woman was shot in the parking lot of the Brentwood Post Office. She’s in critical condition. D.C. Police say she was shot by a postal worker. The shooter is in custody. Live updates on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/F4vibaMMaV — Mauricio Casillas (@MauricioNBC4) May 8, 2023

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It wasn’t immediately clear if she also is a postal worker.

The postal worker got into a car, and police issued a lookout to all districts to help find her. She returned a short while later to turn herself in, and she was arrested. Her name was not immediately released.

A number of officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded, and streets in the area were shut down. The facility was briefly closed but reopened to the public after the alleged shooter was arrested.

USPIS is leading the investigation.

Investigators said the postal worker who opened fire did not work in a role in which she would need to be armed; at the facility, only postal inspectors and postal police officers are armed, Lenz said. Police said they have been able to speak with multiple people who they say are involved, but only the woman who allegedly fired the shots was arrested.

People who said they are family members of the victim were on the scene after the shooting, but they declined to speak with News4.

The postal facility, previously known as the Brentwood Mail Processing Facility, was renamed to honor employees who died after they were exposed to anthrax hidden in mail processed at the facility in the weeks after Sept. 11, 2001.