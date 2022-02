D.C. police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Northeast Wednesday.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Division Avenue NE across from Marvin Gaye Park.

Police have not identified the victim.

The department tweeted lookout information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

Shooting in the 600 block of Division Avenue, NE. Lookout for Suspect is a B/M, 15 to 16 years of age, 5'9" to 6'O", light complexion, wearing a black skull cap, black jacket, blue jeans and armed with a handgun last seen running towards Lincoln Height area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 9, 2022

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

