Woman Shot in Montgomery County Home Invasion: Police

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after a woman was shot in a home invasion last week in Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities said.

Montgomery County police were called on April 11 at around 12:35 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the area of Stravinsky Terrace in Fairland. Shortly after, a second call went out for a residential burglary alarm in the 13200 block of Stravinsky Terrace, police said.

At the scene, officers found the front door open and the victim, a 57-year-old woman whose name has not been released, suffering from a gunshot wound inside, according to authorities.

“The victim’s injuries prevent her from providing information to Major Crimes detectives and they have been unable to determine whether anything has been stolen from the home. Several bullet holes were discovered in multiple locations of the victim’s home,” police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives are asking the public to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) if they witnessed any suspicious activity in the neighborhood that morning or in the days prior.

A reward of up to $10,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.