A woman who was shot in the head in Northeast D.C. on Monday is in critical condition, police and fire officials say.

Someone shot the woman on Minnesota Ave. and Ames Street NE shortly before 4 p.m., police said.

Medics rushed the woman to a hospital.

D.C. police said a person of interest was in custody.

