Woman Shot and Killed in Front of 2 Children in Car in NE DC

A woman was shot and killed in front of two small children in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening, police said.

They were in a car in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE when the woman was shot, police said. The children were not injured.

Police are looking for two men who were last seen wearing all black and running toward Gales Street NE.

Police have not released the victim's name or her relationship with the children.

The shooting took place just two miles away from where a man was shot and killed while walking with two kids last week. Sedrick Miller, 42, of Northeast, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of 18th Street NE. He was carrying an infant and grasping the hand of a 5-year-old boy. The children were not hurt.

Police are still looking for the shooter in that case.

Sierra Johnson, a 27-year-old pregnant mother, was fatally shot in front of her two children in a car on Georgia Avenue NW in January.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

D.C. police arrested and charged 27-year-old Joseph Fox of Capitol Heights, Maryland.