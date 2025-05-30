Woman shot after crashing into CIA headquarters gate faces charges

A woman shot by law enforcement after crashing into a gate at CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, faces charges related to DUI and ignoring law enforcement officers’ signals, federal court documents show.

Monia Spadaro, 27, was driving on the wrong side of the road at about 3:40 a.m. on May 22 when CIA police tried to stop her, the documents say. She instead drove into the entrance gate and was shot by an officer, officials say.

Spadaro was taken to Inova Fair Oaks Hospital for her injuries and said she had previously been drinking at Patsy’s American restaurant in Vienna, officials said. A CIA police officer who was with her described her eyes as “glossy and bloodshot,” and said she smelled like alcohol, the affidavit says.

CIA headquarters was the site of an hourslong standoff in March. In 2021, an FBI agent shot and killed a man outside who claimed to have a bomb, the FBI said.

