Woman Sexually Assaulted Inside Ballston Apartment

A woman was sexually assaulted inside her apartment in the Ballston area of Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday, police say.

A man broke into the Quincy Plaza apartment building about 4:15 a.m. and assaulted the woman inside her bedroom before running away, Arlington County police said. Police are still searching for the suspect.

One woman who lives in the Quincy Plaza building on Fairfax Drive told News4 she and other women in the building don't feel safe since they learned of the assault.

"I have not slept at all. I'm nervous if, in the middle of the night, someone were to break in and how," the woman said. She did not want to be named.

She said the building's management hasn't been forthcoming with details about the sexual assault, and said they sent an email to residents only after receiving calls from concerned tenants.

In the email obtained by News4, the management refers to the break-in and sexual assault as "an incident" and reminds tenants to lock their apartments and car doors.

"Nothing that would give me valuable information to reassure me, 'Oh well, maybe the door was unlocked.

Okay, so I'll lock my door.' Like, nothing. I'm just completely in the dark," the woman said.

News4 asked Quincy Plaza's on-site manager about the tenant's safety concerns and the manager had "no comment."

News4 reached out to the building's owner, Dittmar Company, and was told senior management wasn't available but would reach out at a later time.

