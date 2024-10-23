Woman sexually assaulted at Silver Spring bus station

A suspect sexually assaulted a woman early Wednesday morning at a bus station in Silver Spring, Maryland, police say.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a woman reported to Metro Transit Police officers that she was raped at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center on Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.

The victim told officers she interacted with the suspect earlier in the day, police said.

Later, the suspect found her at the transit center and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Authorities haven't released a description of the suspect or anymore information about what happened.

Metro Transit Police is asking anyone who knows or saw anything to call 202-962-2121.