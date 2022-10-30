Northwest DC

Woman Seriously Injured in Northwest Apartment Fire

By NBC Washington Staff

DC fire
D.C. Fire and EMS

A woman is seriously injured, and residents were rescued from a fire in an occupied apartment in Northwest, D.C., Sunday, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Park Road at about 10 a.m. Sunday. The fire occurred on the 4th floor of a five-story occupied apartment building, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Firefighters said residents were in distress at the apartment's windows. Some people were removed by ladders and others were removed from inside the apartment, D.C. Fire said. It was not immediately clear how many residents were inside the apartment at the time of the fire.

One woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, D.C. Fire said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire was extinguished at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters said the building is being ventilated until smoke conditions are removed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Washington DC 12 hours ago

Dan Smith, Believed to Have Been Last Living Person Born to Enslaved Parent, Laid to Rest in DC

Things to Do DC 20 hours ago

Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building

This article tagged under:

Northwest DCfireDC Fire and EMS
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us