Woman Seriously Injured in Northwest Apartment Fire

A woman is seriously injured, and residents were rescued from a fire in an occupied apartment in Northwest, D.C., Sunday, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Park Road at about 10 a.m. Sunday. The fire occurred on the 4th floor of a five-story occupied apartment building, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Firefighters said residents were in distress at the apartment's windows. Some people were removed by ladders and others were removed from inside the apartment, D.C. Fire said. It was not immediately clear how many residents were inside the apartment at the time of the fire.

One woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, D.C. Fire said.

The fire was extinguished at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters said the building is being ventilated until smoke conditions are removed.

