Woman Says Thieves Broke Into Her Car, Took Her Keys, Then Broke Into Her House

A mother and her two teenage children say thieves stole their car and then went to their house and stole jewelry Saturday in Montgomery County.

The mother, who does not want to be identified, said the trouble began when she and her daughter parked their car at the Westfield Montgomery garage around 5 p.m.

Her car was unlocked, and she said two thieves broke in and found her daughter’s credit card, ID with their home address and house keys.

The victims said the two men tried to use the credit card in the mall, but it didn’t work.

The mother then called her teenage son, who was at home, to let him know about the car break-in and warn him that the suspects have their address and house keys.

Concerned, he left the house and called the police. Meanwhile, the mother and her daughter drove home to find the front door unlocked.

The victims said inside they saw the two suspects, who immediately ran outside.

The pair of thieves got into a car, which police said was stolen, and then they drove off.

Cell phone video shows Montgomery County police arriving at the house seconds later.

The mother said the thieves got away with some jewelry.

Monday night, police were investigating if surveillance video captured the suspects using the stolen credit card at the mall. They urge anyone with information about the case to give them a call.