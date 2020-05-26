Woman Riding Dirt Bike Killed in Maryland Crash

A woman riding a dirt bike died after she was hit by a car Monday night in Prince George’s County.

The dirt bike rider, whose name was not released, was hit at Branch Avenue and Naylor Road, county police said. Officers responded at about 9:35 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the dirt bike rider was headed south on Branch Avenue when her bike “collided with a car attempting to make a left turn” from Branch Avenue onto Naylor Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car remained at the scene. An investigation is underway.

