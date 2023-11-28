‘Cuddled up in my arms': Woman reunited with stolen puppy after ransom attempt

A D.C. woman who says her puppy was stolen off her front porch Saturday has reunited with the French bulldog.

Teffiney Worthy said Hendrix was taken from her as she approached her Brookland home by someone threatening to kill her if she refused to give the dog up.

“Pretty much I felt paralyzed and was just trying to comply with what he was asking and just out of concern for my safety,” she said.

She immediately contacted police, hired a private investigator and posted a flyer on social media.

“It’s terrifying,” Worthy said. “You should be able to have a pet. They’re your, they’re family members.”

On Monday, a woman reached out to her on Instagram, telling her that she had Hendrix.

“She showed me a video of Hendrix and she’s asking for money,” Worthy said. “She said that she didn’t want the police involved, and if you can come get the dog and just drop off the money or Cash App the money.”

She contacted police when the woman asked for $900 to get her dog back. They used that ransom demand to track down Hendrix and returned him safely Tuesday.

#update Hendrick has been located and reunited with their owner! pic.twitter.com/iB33CUGhGP — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 28, 2023

“He’s going to be with me, for sure, all cuddled up in my arms,” Worthy said.

Hendrix was a gift from a friend after Worthy’s dog Memphis died in flash flooding at District Dogs on Rhode Island Avenue.

“He’s my baby, part of the family,” Worthy said. “So, he’s my support.”

Earlier this month, three French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint on East Capitol Street SE. Similar dognappings have happened this year in Fort Totten and on 14th Street NW, in which the owner chased down a bus to rescue her dog.