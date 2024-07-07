Woman reunited with dog stolen at gunpoint in Southeast DC

A woman in Washington, D.C., is grateful to be reunited with her French bulldog a week after it was stolen at gunpoint.

Metropolitan Police Department officers returned the dog, named Yurman, home, police announced Saturday.

Yurman – named after the jeweler David Yurman – is the jewel of Jaineen Brown’s life.

“He’s sweet,” she said. “He don’t, really, he’s a couch potato like I am.”

Good news! Members of MPD’s Violent Crimes Suppression Division recovered Yurman the French bulldog tonight. He was stolen last Saturday. We’re happy to report Yurman is now back with his owner. Great work by our members who worked this case! pic.twitter.com/qGCj7j7NkF — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 7, 2024

But Brown was left screaming in the street after a walk in the 1700 block of Fort Davis Street SE last month ended in terror and heartache.

Masked men jumped out of a car, pointed a gun in her face and took the dog, she said.

“The car swooped up,” Brown said. “The guy in the back passenger seat, he, the door opened, and he swooped down and he had a gun.”

A passing motorist stopped to see if she was OK. She was unhurt, but an emotional attachment had been severed.

“He is everything I have,” she said. “Like, he is my emotional support dog.”

In a Facebook post, Brown thanked everyone who helped get Yurman home, but said she didn’t ask questions.

“This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it,” she posted. “My boy is home and it is [past] our bedtime.”

