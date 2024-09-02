Woman reunited with dog stolen at gunpoint in Hyattsville

Sophia Radich is grateful to be reunited with her fur baby Yana after she was stolen at gunpoint during a walk along Avondale Overlook Drive Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

Radich told News4 that Yana was found near the Landmark Apartments on Cypress Creek Drive after someone saw the missing dog poster.

News4 is working to learn more information on the search for the suspects.

In footage from a neighbor’s ring camera from Saturday morning, Radich can be seen walking with her small havanese dog named Yana.

Within seconds, two suspects can be seen approaching Radich and the dog. One of the suspects lunged at Radich and tried to take the dog away.

“‘Give me the dog, bleep,’” Radich described a suspect as saying.

“I was like very frazzled and in the moment,”she said.

During the tussle over Yana’s leash, one of the suspects can be seen pulling out a gun and pointing it at Radich's head.

She tried to duck away, and the thief pulled the dog away.

The ring camera shows the suspect running from the scene.

“Like it does not feel real, it feels like a nightmare that I’m just going to wake up from,” Radich told News4 after the robbery on Saturday. “They looked like from 12-15 years old, like throwing your life away just to rob someone’s dog, that’s insane, like that’s insane behavior,”

Radich says she’s had Yana since she was a puppy. The pair were preparing to go on a trip this morning to the beach before the armed robbery.