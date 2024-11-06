Montgomery County

Maryland woman accused in $1,000 murder-for-hire plot to kill her ex

In June, a case worker received information that 53-year-old Adelaida Consuelo Zacarias Chacon had attempted to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend.

By Taylor Edwards

Close-up of woman taking US dollar banknotes from another woman
NBC Washington

A 53-year-old woman from Germantown, Maryland and a 40-year-old woman from Philidelphia were charged for an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting the 53-year-old's ex-boyfriend, according to police.

On June 28, detectives were contacted by a case worker at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Family Justice Center, according to police. The worker received information that Zacarias Chacon, 53, had attempted to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

During the investigation, detectives found communications between Zacarias Chacon and her former sister-in-law Reyna Gomez Lopez, 40, detailing their plan.

Decision 2024 6 hours ago

Live updates: Trump retakes White House, Harris expected to speak at Howard

Washington DC 21 hours ago

Man smelling like fuel brings torch, flare gun to Capitol on Election Day

Zacarias Chacon paid Gomez Lopez $1,000 to find a person willing to murder her ex-boyfriend and the investigation found a bank transfer confirming the payment.

Both women were taken into custody by Montgomery County Task Force Officers. Zacarias Chacon is charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree solicitation to commit murder. She is being held at the Central Processing Unit awaiting a bond hearing.

Gomez Lopez is charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyMarylandCrime and CourtsMontgomery County Police
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us