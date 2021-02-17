Silver Alert

Woman Missing From Southeast DC Since Monday Morning

By NBC Washington Staff

D.C. police are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen Monday morning in Southeast D.C.

Brenda Lover has been gone since 9 a.m. Monday, police said and issued a Silver Alert. The 70-year-old was last seen in the 4900 block of Nash Street SE, in the Deanwood area. She may be in need of medication, police said. 

Police described Lover as a Black woman with a medium-brown complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 185 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue coat, black shirt, blue pants and a black scarf. 

Anyone with information on Lover’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

