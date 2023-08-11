Woman, man stabbed in Woodbridge

A woman and a man were stabbed overnight in Woodbridge, Virginia, police say.

Prince William County police said someone who knew the pair stabbed them at an apartment on Gableridge Turn about 4 a.m. The apartment is near Interstate 95 and the Prince William Parkway.

Medics flew both of the victims to a hospital. Police do not know the extent of their injuries at this time.

The suspect ran away, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.