Woman, Man Found Dead at Germantown Townhome Community

A woman and a man are dead after a shooting Monday morning at a townhome community in Germantown, Maryland, police say.

Residents of the Manchester Farm community called 911 after hearing gunshots in the 18900 block of Highstream Drive just after 9 a.m., according to police dispatch calls.

Montgomery County police officers found the woman and man dead in a parking lot.

Sources familiar with the case said the woman was walking down a sidewalk near the parking lot, when a man at a grassy area nearby came toward her. Four shots rang out.

Officers taped off a large area outside as detectives worked the scene.

Some neighbors were on edge after the shooting.

"It's disheartening. You know, you don't want to see anything like that happen to your neighborhood. I feel sorry for the families that are impacted by this.. their lives are now changed. It's very emotional," a woman who lives in the community told News4.

"I've been around here for over 25 years. Nothing like this has happened in a long time - in a very long time," another woman said.

Police have not officially identified the victims.

Friends of the woman killed told News4 she was about 50 years old and had several children. She had recently complained that a man was stalking her after she ended her friendship with him, her friends said.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

