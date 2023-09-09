gun violence

Barricade situation underway after woman killed in Northeast DC

The fatal shots were fired in the 1200 block of Duncan Place NE, police said. 

By Jared Herr and Briana Trujillo

A barricade situation is underway in Northeast D.C. after a woman was fatally shot on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was shot in the 1200 block of Duncan Place NE at around 3:13 p.m., D.C. police said. 

She was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing, but later died, according to authorities.

A barricade situation is now underway in the area. Police did not immediately provide more information on a possible suspect or motive for the gunfire.

Just minutes earlier, another man was hurt in a shooting in the 4600 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. A male victim was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing. 

No information about a suspect was immediately released. 

The shootings are not believed to be related.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

