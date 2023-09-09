Barricade situation underway after woman killed in Northeast DC

A barricade situation is underway in Northeast D.C. after a woman was fatally shot on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was shot in the 1200 block of Duncan Place NE at around 3:13 p.m., D.C. police said.

She was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing, but later died, according to authorities.

A barricade situation is now underway in the area. Police did not immediately provide more information on a possible suspect or motive for the gunfire.

Just minutes earlier, another man was hurt in a shooting in the 4600 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. A male victim was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing.

No information about a suspect was immediately released.

The shootings are not believed to be related.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.