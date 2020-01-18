Woman Killed, Man Critically Hurt in Maryland House Fire

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a massive fire broke out at a home in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday night, fire officials say.

Firefighters rescued the woman and man from the basement of the home in the 6400 block of Inlet Street in New Carrollton, the Prince George's County Fire Department said.

Both victims had life-threatening injuries when medics took them to the hospital. The woman died a short time later of her injuries, fire officials said.

Photos from the Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department show bright orange flames consuming the house as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting six people displaced by the fire.

Prince George's County police will investigate.

