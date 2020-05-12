Woman Killed in Triple Stabbing in White Oak: Police

One woman was stabbed to death and two more people were injured Monday during an assault in White Oak, Maryland, police say.

A resident of the 900 block of Balmoral Drive called 911 about 3:20 p.m. to report a possible stabbing in their neighbor's home.

Montgomery County police officers responded and found three people suffering stab wounds in the home. A man suspected in the crime was immediately arrested, police say.

A female victim, believed to be an adult, was declared dead at the scene, police say. Another woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Fire and Rescue personnel treated a third victim, a man, at the scene, according to police.

The suspect didn't appear to have a domestic relationship with any of the victims, police said.

Police have did not immediately released the names of anyone involved. The slaying victim's name will be released once her family is notified.

The suspect had not been charged as of Monday night, but his name will be released when charges are filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County Police's Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

