A woman was shot to death in Northeast D.C. overnight, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the 400 block of 42nd Street NE about midnight for reports of a shooting.

Nyesha Lenea Galloway, 28, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Fort Mahan Park. She died at the scene.

Fort Mahan Park is National Parks Service property, but D.C. police is leading the investigation.