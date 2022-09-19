Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run in Oxon Hill

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill, Maryland, authorities say.

Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Indian Head Highway at Audrey Lane at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday. At the scene officers found a woman who had been struck by a car in the middle of the highway, Prince George's County Police said in a statement.

Officers are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in the 5300 block of Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill. pic.twitter.com/a0o4YH4zvC — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 18, 2022

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed the woman. Information about the driver's car has not been released.

In February, News4 reported advocates were calling for more safety measures along Indian Head Highway to help prevent deadly crashes. In the past decade, there has been more than 45 deaths along the roadway from the Charles County line to the Beltway.

Lanes on Indian Head Highway at Audrey Lane were closed for eight hours for the crash investigation on Sunday.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause of the crash.