Indian Head Highway

Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run in Oxon Hill

Police are working to identify the woman and the driver

By Allison Hageman

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill, Maryland, authorities say.

Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Indian Head Highway at Audrey Lane at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday. At the scene officers found a woman who had been struck by a car in the middle of the highway, Prince George's County Police said in a statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed the woman. Information about the driver's car has not been released.

In February, News4 reported advocates were calling for more safety measures along Indian Head Highway to help prevent deadly crashes. In the past decade, there has been more than 45 deaths along the roadway from the Charles County line to the Beltway.

Lanes on Indian Head Highway at Audrey Lane were closed for eight hours for the crash investigation on Sunday.

 Investigators are still working to determine a cause of the crash.

Piscataway Highway May 18

Maryland Route 210 Not Changing to Piscataway Highway Under Current Legislation

Indian Head Highway Nov 6, 2021

Motorcyclist Dies on Notoriously Dangerous Maryland Highway

This article tagged under:

Indian Head HighwayPRINCE GEORGES COUNTYOxon Hill
