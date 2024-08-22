Woman killed in Bladensburg hit-and-run while walking home with groceries

A woman walking home with her groceries was killed in a hit-and-run in Bladensburg, Maryland, Tuesday night, investigators said.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk along Bladensburg Road when she was struck, police said.

“She was just walking across the bridge, so she was doing what she needed to be doing,” Bladensburg Chief of Police Tyrone Collington Sr. said. “How this vehicle got to make contact with her is still under investigation at this time.”

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“She did not deserve to have her life taken in that manner, and the individual just drove away,” Collington said.

Bladensburg police said they’re working to identify the victim and notify her family.

Investigators believe the car was a dark-colored van or SUV.

Detectives are looking through surveillance video from nearby businesses and traffic cameras.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should contact police.

“If I can say a message to him, it’s turn yourself in, because we going to find you and we going to hold you accountable, because that could’ve been someone’s wife, mother, sister, niece, aunt that will never be able to speak to them again,” Collington said.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.