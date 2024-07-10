Southeast DC

Woman killed by falling tree in park on Capitol Hill

News4 video shows a large portion of a tree on the ground in Garfield Park on Wednesday and police tape blocking off the area

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman died after she was hit by a falling tree in a park in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The tree crashed onto the woman in Garfield Park, near South Carolina and 3rd Street SE. DC Fire and EMS responded just before 7:30 a.m. and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

News4 video shows a large portion of a tree on the ground and police tape blocking off the area.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Information was not immediately released on tree maintenance or why the tree may have fallen.

The park is just north of I-695 and a short walk from Eastern Market, Nationals Park and the U.S. Capitol.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Southeast DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us