Woman killed by falling tree in park on Capitol Hill

A woman died after she was hit by a falling tree in a park in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The tree crashed onto the woman in Garfield Park, near South Carolina and 3rd Street SE. DC Fire and EMS responded just before 7:30 a.m. and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

News4 video shows a large portion of a tree on the ground and police tape blocking off the area.

Information was not immediately released on tree maintenance or why the tree may have fallen.

The park is just north of I-695 and a short walk from Eastern Market, Nationals Park and the U.S. Capitol.

