Woman Injured in Apparent Road Rage Shooting on I-270

A woman was injured during an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 270 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday, authorities say.

The woman said she was traveling alone on I-270 North near the exit for Fingerboard Road around 7:45 p.m. when the incident happened, according to a Maryland State Police release.

The woman told police the suspect was initially driving behind her and flashing their high beams. The driver then changed lanes, made their car adjacent to hers, showed a gun and fired shots into her car.

The woman’s name was not immediately released. She was struck in the leg and was later taken to a hospital for her injury.

She was driving a dark blue Jeep Wrangler during the incident, according to police.

State police do not have a good description of the suspect or the car. They said the suspect continued to drive on I-270 North after the shooting.

In the area of the incident, police said they found evidence that showed multiple shots may have been fired.

I-270 Northbound roads were closed Sunday between Exit 22 and Exit 25 during the investigation, police said.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.