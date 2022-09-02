L'Enfant Plaza station

Woman Injured During Shooting Inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station: Police

The woman appeared to be an innocent bystander. It was unclear if she was grazed by a bullet or hurt in the chaos after someone opened fire

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was injured during a shooting inside the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The suspect in the shooting is Demarvzia Caston, 40.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Metro station at 650 Maryland Ave. SW at 4 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the shots were fired during an argument between two people on the upper level of the Green and Yellow line platforms.  

The injured woman appeared to be an innocent bystander, police said. She was treated at the scene and declined going to a hospital. Police said they were unsure if the woman was grazed by the bullet or injured in the chaos after the shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting caused delays during the evening commute, with trains bypassing L’Enfant Plaza in both directions.

Caston was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing.

Gun Violence A Call to Action 10 hours ago

Cost of Gun Violence: Report Shows Each Shooting Injury Costs DC Taxpayers $783k

gun violence 11 hours ago

Man Fatally Shot in Front of Youth Football Team in Southeast DC

This article tagged under:

L'Enfant Plaza stationgun violenceMetropolitan Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us