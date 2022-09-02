Woman Injured During Shooting Inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station: Police

A woman was injured during a shooting inside the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The suspect in the shooting is Demarvzia Caston, 40.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Metro station at 650 Maryland Ave. SW at 4 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the shots were fired during an argument between two people on the upper level of the Green and Yellow line platforms.

The injured woman appeared to be an innocent bystander, police said. She was treated at the scene and declined going to a hospital. Police said they were unsure if the woman was grazed by the bullet or injured in the chaos after the shooting.

The shooting caused delays during the evening commute, with trains bypassing L’Enfant Plaza in both directions.

UPDATED: Yellow/Green Line Alert: Single tracking btwn L'Enfant Plaza & Navy Yard/Pentagon City due to a police investigation at L'Enfant Plaza. Delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) September 1, 2022

Caston was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing.