Woman indicted in deaths of 2 children struck by van near their elementary school in Prince George's

A Hyattsville, Maryland, woman has been indicted in the deaths of two young children who were struck by a vehicle while walking to Riverdale Park Elementary School.

Olga Lugo Jiminez, 51, faces criminally negligent manslaughter and other charges following the tragic incident Nov. 20.

According to initial reports, 5-year-old Sky Sosa and 10-year-old Shalom Mbah were in a crosswalk near their school, accompanied by Sky’s father, Franklin Sosa, when they were struck by a van driven by Lugo Jiminez.

The children were rushed to a hospital but later died from their injuries. Franklin Sosa was also hit but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy expressed her condolences to the families and pledged justice for the victims.

“My heart goes out to the parents of these young souls who were lost in this horrific event,” Braveboy said. “We will hold Ms. Lugo Jiminez accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Lugo Jiminez has been charged with two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter and two counts of causing serious physical injury or death of a vulnerable individual while operating a motor vehicle. She faces up to three years in prison for each death, based on state law and the statute for criminally negligent manslaughter.

Jiminez was an employee of a school transport company not affiliated with Prince George’s County Public Schools.

The incident led to an abundance of grief in the community. In response, the intersection became a makeshift memorial with flowers, stuffed animals and candles placed near the scene to honor the young lives lost.

“Driving is not a right. It’s a privilege,” Braveboy said.

