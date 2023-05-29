Woman in Custody for DC Car Arson Injuring 2 Adults, 2 Young Children: Police

A man is seriously hurt and a woman and two young children have minor injuries after another woman set a car on fire Monday in Southeast D.C., authorities say.

The woman was taken into custody after what police described as an arson.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the 3900 block of Fourth Street SE at about 6:20 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a car on fire with a man, woman and two young children of about 1 to 3 years inside.

The man was in critical condition, and the woman and two children had minor injuries.

The name of the woman taken into custody was not immediately released, nor was a potential motive.

