Woman in Critical Condition After Capitol Heights Police Cruiser, SUV Crash

By NBC Washington Staff

A Capitol Heights Police cruiser and an SUV crashed at an intersection in Prince George’s County Saturday, injuring all four people involved to varying degrees.  

Prince George’s County police and fire/EMS departments were called to the corner of Silver Hill and Walker Mill roads in District Heights around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash and an officer in need of assistance.

A woman was transported from the scene with serious injuries, the departments said. She’s now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.

Two men were transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Another adult refused an ambulance transport and was evaluated for minor injuries at the scene, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Police are investigating the crash. Capitol Heights Police have not confirmed their officer’s injuries.

