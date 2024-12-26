Woman hurt, burning building collapses after Northeast DC crash

A woman is seriously hurt and a burning building partially collapsed in Northeast D.C. early Thursday after a car crashed into the building, authorities say.

A driver crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Bunker Hill Road NE, near the Maryland border, at about 7:45 a.m., DC Fire and EMS said.

The building and car were on fire and a woman was trapped in the car when fire crews arrived, the department said.

Video shows a smoking brick building with serious damage to the front. Firefighters were using hoses to try to put out flames. DC Fire and EMS described the site as a commercial building.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Firefighters were able to get the woman out of the car. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the driver crashed or if the woman was the only person in the car.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

The block is closed to traffic, and DC Fire and EMS asked people to avoid the area.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.