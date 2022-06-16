car attack

Woman Has Windshield Smashed by Stranger in Northwest DC

The woman said she was splintered by glass during the attack in the Tenleytown area

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian randomly attacked a woman’s car as she sat at a red light in Northwest D.C. on Monday, she told News4.

Melanie Vella said she was stopped at a red light at Tenley Circle, in Tenleytown, on her way home from work when the incident occurred. While at the red light, a man crossing in front of her car dumped his water bottle on the car, got on the hood and kicked in the car’s windshield.

The man then got off the car and walked away. Vella suffered a few glass splinters.

“It is what it is, didn’t have to go to the hospital. I am safe, you know, that’s what is important,” Vella said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Metro 22 hours ago

Newest Metrorail Cars to Return to Service After Derailment

Assault Jun 13

Couple Arrested After Maryland Assault of Senior Over Possible Car Damage

D.C. police met with her after she pulled into a parking lot to report the attack. No arrests were immediately made.

This article tagged under:

car attackcrime & courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us