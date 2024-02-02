Woman found shot to death in car in Dale City

A woman was found shot and killed in a car near an apartment complex in Dale City, Virginia, early Friday, authorities say.

Prince William County police said she was 23 but did not immediately release her name.

Officers responded to the Orchard Mills apartments at Brickwood Drive and Bronson Court just after 2 a.m. They found the victim in a gray sedan.

A dog was found unharmed in the car and was taken to animal services, police said.

Hours later, police were still searching the ground for evidence.

Neighbors were rattled and said they had never seen anything similar in the area.

“I’m shocked. It could have been me if I parked there still,” one resident said.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. The search for the shooter is underway.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

