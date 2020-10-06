Spotsylvania Woman Found Fatally Stabbed; Daughter Charged

A woman was found stabbed to death in her home in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, and her daughter was charged.

Sophie Rumuly was found with multiple stab wounds Monday in her home in the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Rumuly was 73.

Deputies responded to the home at about 6 p.m. Monday after Rumuly’s husband found her.

Lisa Anne Harmon, also known as Lisa Anne Hughes, 57, was home and was “quickly identified as a suspect,” the sheriff’s office said.

Harmon was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Detectives have not been able to determine a motive, the sheriff’s office said.

“Sheriff Harris is deeply saddened by the death of Mrs. Rumuly and expresses his sincere sympathy to her family,” the office said in a statement.

Harmon was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

