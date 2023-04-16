Police Release Video of Suspects in Death of Virginia Woman Found Shot in Car

Police are looking for two men in connection to the death of a woman found shot inside a car Thursday morning at a Virginia hospital.

A community member reported an unconscious woman inside a car in a Mount Vernon Hospital parking lot at 8033 Holland Road at about 10:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the passenger seat, Fairfax County Police Department said in a release.

Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, of Alexandria, died at the scene.

Photo of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Autopsy results released Saturday said she was shot in the upper body.

Surveillance footage shows two men parked Guerrero's car at about 1 a.m., were picked up by an SUV and left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option two or sent anonymously to 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.