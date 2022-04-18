Woman Found Fatally Shot on Minnesota Avenue NE

A woman was found fatally shot on Minnesota Avenue NE on Sunday morning, police said.

Tiffany Wiggins, of Southeast, was the victim, police said Monday. She was 38.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE at about 11:15 a.m. after gunshots were heard. They found Wiggins in a vehicle with gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead.

An area around a shopping center was shut down as police investigated.

A homicide investigation is underway. No information on a suspect was immediately released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to a conviction.

