Montgomery County

Woman Found Dead in Germantown Fire

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County, Maryland, police are conducting a death investigation after firefighters found a woman dead inside a home that was on fire.

Neighbors saw smoke coming out of a townhouse on the 12000 block of Birdseye Terrace. Firefighters responded about 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning and found an unresponsive woman on the second floor, firefighters say.

The woman was pulled from the home, but died of her injuries, Montgomery County Fire Spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The fire was quickly extinguished, Piringer said. Authorities described it as a mattress fire.

Firefighters are investigating how the blaze started. There were lots of furniture and other combustibles in the house, Piringer said.

