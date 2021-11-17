Crime and Courts

Woman Found Dead in Baltimore Church: Police

“This is not OK, and none of us should be OK,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Her family is four generations strong at Southern, and all of our hearts should be breaking."

By Associated Press

A church sexton was found dead inside an East Baltimore church Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police said officers called to Southern Baptist Church for an unresponsive woman, found the 69-year-old suffering from “trauma to the body,” news outlets reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Evelyn Player was a devoted volunteer at the church, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The woman unlocked the door around 6 a.m. to let in construction workers and was found dead in a church bathroom by a maintenance worker around 6:50 a.m., Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Local

16 hours ago

Capital One Arena to End Mask Mandate for Most Fans at Capitals, Wizards Games

Rockville 2 hours ago

Person Stabbed Inside Rockville McDonald's: Police

Mayor Brandon Scott called the killing an “unspeakable, cowardly murder.”

“This is not OK, and none of us should be OK,” Scott said. "Her family is four generations strong at Southern, and all of our hearts should be breaking."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsEast Baltimore
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us