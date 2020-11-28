Montgomery County

Woman Found Dead in 3-Alarm Fire at Leisure World; 50 Displaced

The three-alarm blaze displaced dozens, Montgomery County firefighters say

By Sophia Barnes

Montgomery County Fire

Firefighters found a woman dead as they rushed through a retirement community apartment complex helping residents to escape a three-alarm blaze.

No foul play is suspected in her death, Montgomery County firefighters said. She has not yet been identified.

Montgomery County firefighters were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to a fire in the 15200 block of Elkridge Way in Leisure World, a gated community for retirees and people older than 55.

Flames were engulfing the roof and top floor of a three-story residential apartment building when firefighters arrived.

More than 100 firefighters responded. They struggled to evacuate residents and search the building as the fire grew, but no injuries were reported, Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The deceased woman was found dead inside an apartment. Investigators are looking into the cause of her death.

At least 50 residents were displaced from the building, which is now unsafe to occupy, firefighters said. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leisure World called the fire devastating and thanked first responders in a statement on social media.

