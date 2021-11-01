Woman Found After Anacostia Apartment Fire Dies

A woman found in a burning apartment in Southeast D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood on Sunday has died, officials said Monday.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The woman was found in a home in the 2300 block of Green Street SE before 5 p.m. Sunday. The fire was confined to one unit, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

“DC Fire and EMS is deeply saddened to report that the adult female victim #DCsBravest located during the apartment fire in the 2300 block of Green St. SE succumbed to injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” the fire department said in a tweet Monday morninng.

DC Fire and EMS is deeply saddened to report that the adult female victim #DCsBravest located during the apartment fire in the 2300 block of Green St. SE succumbed to injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 1, 2021

Smoke alarms were present, the fire department said. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.