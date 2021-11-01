Southeast DC

Woman Found After Anacostia Apartment Fire Dies

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” the fire department said after a blaze on Green Street SE

By NBC Washington Staff

green street se fire
D.C. Fire and EMS

A woman found in a burning apartment in Southeast D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood on Sunday has died, officials said Monday.

The woman’s name was not immediately released. 

The woman was found in a home in the 2300 block of Green Street SE before 5 p.m. Sunday. The fire was confined to one unit, D.C. Fire and EMS said. 

“DC Fire and EMS is deeply saddened to report that the adult female victim #DCsBravest located during the apartment fire in the 2300 block of Green St. SE succumbed to injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” the fire department said in a tweet Monday morninng.

Smoke alarms were present, the fire department said. An investigation is ongoing. 

