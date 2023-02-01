Woman Forced Into Car at Gunpoint, Sexually Assaulted in Laurel

Police in Laurel, Maryland, are asking for the public's help to find the man who sexually assaulted a woman Tuesday morning.

The victim told police a man forced her into her vehicle at gunpoint about 6 a.m. in the 6900 block of Andersons Way and sexually assaulted her, the Laurel Police Department said.

Police said the suspect, who was wearing all black and a black ski mask, then took off and ran toward Contee Road.

The police chief said it appears to be a random attack.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

"Part of the reason we're out here today is to make sure the community is aware of what happened out there so that people could be very vigilant and keeping an eye out for their own safety, for the safety of the community," Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill said.

Police are encouraging any neighbors who might have witnessed the incident or have video cameras in the area to contact them at 301-498-7645 or send anonymous tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.