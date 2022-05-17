Washington DC

Woman Fatally Stabbed While Standing Outside DC Carryout Restaurant

Ebony Morgan, 42, died on Sunday, a few days after she was stabbed outside Full Yum Carry Out

By Pat Collins, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington

A woman who was stabbed last week while she stood outside a restaurant in Northeast D.C. has died, police and family said.

Ebony Morgan, 42, was standing and talking with friends outside Full Yum Carry Out at North Capitol and P streets NE during lunch time on Tuesday, May 10 when someone stabbed her in the back, her family said.

Medics rushed Morgan to a hospital.

She died a few days later on Sunday, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's just sad and sickening," Morgan's brother told News4.

Police have not released any details about a potential suspect in the killing.

News4 spoke with Morgan's mother and brother who said she had many talents and obtained a culinary license, plumbing license and commercial driver's license.

Local

Maryland 20 mins ago

State Democratic Party Asks That Maryland Be Considered for Early Primary in 2024

Mental Health Youth Action Forum 1 hour ago

MTV Hosting Mental Health Youth Action Forum at White House

"She was just an all-around genuinely beautiful person. If you ever met her, you wouldn't forget her," Morgan's mother told News4.

"Very tragic. Very heartbreaking, and it's just devastating to this family right now for her to go that way," her mother said.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 50411.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCNortheast DChomicideStabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us