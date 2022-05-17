Woman Fatally Stabbed While Standing Outside DC Carryout Restaurant

A woman who was stabbed last week while she stood outside a restaurant in Northeast D.C. has died, police and family said.

Ebony Morgan, 42, was standing and talking with friends outside Full Yum Carry Out at North Capitol and P streets NE during lunch time on Tuesday, May 10 when someone stabbed her in the back, her family said.

Medics rushed Morgan to a hospital.

She died a few days later on Sunday, police said.

"It's just sad and sickening," Morgan's brother told News4.

Police have not released any details about a potential suspect in the killing.

News4 spoke with Morgan's mother and brother who said she had many talents and obtained a culinary license, plumbing license and commercial driver's license.

"She was just an all-around genuinely beautiful person. If you ever met her, you wouldn't forget her," Morgan's mother told News4.

"Very tragic. Very heartbreaking, and it's just devastating to this family right now for her to go that way," her mother said.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 50411.

