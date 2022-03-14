PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Woman Fatally Stabbed by Acquaintance in Dumfries Home: Police

By Andrea Swalec

A 27-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a home in Dumfries, Virginia, on Sunday, and another woman is suspected in the crime, police say. 

Christina Lanette Smith, of Woodbridge, was killed, Prince William County police said Monday morning. 

Rollanda Latavia Garrett, 34, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the alleged attack in her home. 

Officers responded to a home in the 4000 block of White Haven Drive at about 8:10 p.m. Sunday to investigate a stabbing. 

According to the preliminary investigation, Smith and Garrett “were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated while inside the home,” police said. 

Garrett grabbed a knife and stabbed Smith in the upper body, police said. 

A witness tried to save the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Garrett and Smith were acquaintances, police said, without proving additional details on their relationship or what preceded the alleged attack. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Garrett was arrested and is being held without bond. A court date is pending. 

